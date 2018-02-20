Mempho Music Festival returns in October - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mempho Music Festival returns in October

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mempho Music Festival 2017
MEMPHIS, TN

After a successful first year, Mempho Music Festival will return in 2018.

The two-day festival will return to Shelby Farms on October 6 and 7.

Last year was the first year for the festival, which it featured dozens of bands and great food.

Specific details about this year's festival have not been announced.

