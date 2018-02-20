SNAP outage this weekend in Tennessee

There will be a statewide SNAP benefit outage this weekend for all EBT cardholders.

It will start at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and end Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m.

During that nine-hour period, anyone with an EBT card cannot use that card to buy anything or use it at an ATM machine.

No benefits will be lost during the system upgrade.

If making purchases with an EBT card, be prepared by purchasing food and other daily needs before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

