Black filmmakers wanted: New residency program seeks talented writers

New filmmaker residency programs will give aspiring black screenwriters a new opportunity.

Kevin Brooks fell in love with filmmaking when his dad gave him a VHS camera at age six.

"I walk down the streets and stories come to me," Brooks said.

Brooks, a native Memphian, just premiered his most recent film at Crosstown Arts. He's excited about a new filmmaker residency program that will give other people of color a chance to experience filmmaking in his hometown.

"I think the film they're making can do a lot for Memphis," Brooks said.

"We thought this would be kind of a way in Memphis that we could kind of make our mark on the country," Ryan Watt said.

Watt is the executive director of Indie Memphis. His group is introducing the Black Filmmaker Residency for Screenwriting program.

Here's how it works: a filmmaker from outside Memphis will be selected to move to Memphis, live rent-free near Overton Square from September 17 until November 16, and get $7,500 to write a screenplay that is preferably based in Memphis.

"Bringing people from outside of Memphis that's not here already, that's super important too," Brooks said. "They can see a place that they have not explored yet and maybe tell stories they've never ever thought of."

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, the deadline for applying for the program is April 4th.

