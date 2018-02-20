Bonds approved for $175M convention center upgrade

Renovation plans for Cook Convention Center took another step toward becoming a reality.

County Commissioners approved a plan allowing the city to issue bonds worth up to $175 million.

"We've been very aggressive in marketing the opportunities that will be present in this major investment in our convention center," City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen said.

City of Memphis released a modernization plan for the convention center at the end of 2017. The plan would have construction begin this year and be completed by September 2019.

