Beale Street Music Festival announces 2018 lineup

Beale Street Music Festival released its 2018 concert lineup, which features the following headliners: Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Odesza, Erykah Badu, Logic, Post Malone, Incubus, Alanis Morissette, and Tyler, the Creator.

Other big names appearing in this year's festival include Ludacris, Juicy J, Young Dolph, Third Eye Blind, and Cake.

“Each year we strive to present a unique, relevant and diverse line-up that will appeal to a broad spectrum of musical tastes,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “You will find our Beale Street Music Festival line-up features artists you won’t find at other festivals around the country, with classic favorites from the past three decades as well as today’s top stars.”

A variety of tickets to Beale Street Music Festival are on sale right now through TicketFly. The festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 4 and runs through Sunday, May 6. Three day passes cost $125, but single-day tickets can be purchased for $55.

This year, the Memphis In May International Festival honors the country of the Czech Republic. A special performance by Czech rocker and seven-time Andel Award winner Dan Barta and Illustratosphere will take place Saturday, May 5.

