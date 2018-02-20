Multiple investigations opened into body left inside impounded van

The city is asking Memphis City Council for more time before releasing a full report on how a body was left inside a van on a Memphis Police impound lot for 49 days.

Two separate investigations are happening right now. The first is a criminal investigation into shooting death of Bardo Hernandez a shooting that also injured the 47-year-old driver.

The other is an internal investigation into how Hernandez's body remained undetected in an impounded van for seven weeks.

We are still waiting on the autopsy results that will determine if Hernandez could've survived had he been found sooner.

Police Director Mike Rallings said earlier this month robbers opened fire on the van after two men resisted robbers back on December 18.

The 47-year-old driver was shot multiple times, but the 55-year-old passenger was uninjured.

Both men were thought to be the only ones in the vehicle at the time.

An internal investigation is reviewing MPD's procedures for processing crimes scenes. Internal affairs investigators are also looking at whether any procedure was violated that night.

“We will be transparent the director has already been very transparent about this, it's a horrible, horrible thing that happened and we want to make sure we do our due diligence never to have this happen again,” MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall said.

There is no timeline as to when the internal affairs investigation might wrap up. MPD said if policies were violated, disciplinary actions will be taken.

A complete copy of the internal investigation findings will be given to City Council members once it's complete.

