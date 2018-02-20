Congressman Steve Cohen holds open discussion on school security

Congressman Steve Cohen spent Tuesday visiting with students in Memphis high schools, discussing last week's tragic mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
The city is asking Memphis City Council for more time before releasing a full report on how a body was left inside a van on a police impound lot for 49 days.More >>
A surveillance video is the only clue Memphis Police Department has to go on as it investigates a possible abduction outside a Cordova skating rink.More >>
In a city council meeting Monday, Mayor Jim Strickland announced free summer camps for Memphis youth.More >>
New filmmaker residency programs will give aspiring black screenwriters a new opportunity.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
