Congressman Steve Cohen holds open discussion on school security

Congressman Steve Cohen spent Tuesday visiting with students in Memphis high schools, discussing last week's tragic mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"They agree like the kids in Parkland do, it's a matter of less guns, better gun laws,” Cohen said.

Cohen first visited White Station High School, where he held a discussion on last week's shooting, as well as school security and safety.

He then moved the discussion to Kingsbury High School in the afternoon.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed last week when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.