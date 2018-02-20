Family of missing Blytheville teen desperate for answers

Relatives of a missing teenager with special needs who vanished after talking with someone on the internet are desperate to find her.

The family of 18-year-old Ashton Talley and investigators have no idea which road she and the people who she left with took.

Her father says he repeatedly warned his daughter about the dangers of the internet and strangers.

Now the teen with autism is somewhere with one of those strangers.

"We don't know who picked her up,” relative Mary Lynn Nicholson said. “What they picked her up in. Where they took her. We know nothing."

That is the nightmare Ashton’s family is living with after she disappeared early Saturday morning from her Blytheville home.

"Ashton's dad as we speak is curled up sobbing his eyes out,” Nicholson said. “He stands at the window and waits for her."

The teenager told friends at her Blytheville high school she had been communicating with a man and a woman on the internet.

"One of her friends said someone befriended her on the internet and he said he was going to come down to see her,” Nicholson said.

Ashton got a text at 3:16 a.m. Saturday morning from a phone with a Washington State number. She responded at 3:17.

At 3:50 a.m., her father discovered she was gone.

Nicholson said Ashton is autistic and has limitations. She asked her father what the family's address was Friday night.

Nicholson said Ashton has a very distinct look because of facial paralysis from a syndrome she developed as a baby, and her left eye has no muscle control so she has to turn her head to look at something.

Her right hand is smaller than her left, and she doesn't make eye contact. She also walks in a slower, somewhat jerky way.

Ashton is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Investigators have her computer but her phone is missing.

"She literally disappeared,” Nicholson said. “She disappeared."

The FBI has joined the search for Ashton. If you know anything that might help investigators call law enforcement.

