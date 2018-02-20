Sheriff: Infants found in suitcase at least 32 weeks along

Investigators have determined the approximate ages of the two babies found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas on Friday.

Preliminary autopsy reports state the babies were between 32 to 34 weeks along, and one of the babies was female. The other baby’s gender has not been released yet.

Cross County Sheriff’s Office said they are still awaiting additional testing for the babies’ time and manner of death from the medical examiner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it is following up on all leads and has interviewed several individuals.

If you have any information, call the Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700. All calls will remain confidential.

