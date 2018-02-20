Activists want FedEx to end NRA partnership

As the debate over gun control heats up across the country, FedEx is finding itself in the crosshairs.

Some activists want the shipping giant to end business ties with the National Rifle Association.

A spokesman for FedEx told us they didn't have "anything to share" when questioned about this partnership.

There's been a renewed call for action advocating for stricter gun control laws and more mental health resources in the wake of last week's Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead.

Plans for walkouts and marches on Washington spread on social media, a fight Guns Down took on in 2016 after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“We found extraordinary support for bolder solutions that go after the guns themselves,” Guns Down director Igor Volsky said.

FedEx is the latest target, and the group is calling on the shipping company to end its ties with the NRA.

“It has an arrangement with the NRA and the NRA pushes its customers to FedEx and FedEx uses this as an opportunity to grow their business,” Volsky said.

Volsky said FedEx offers shipping discounts of as much as 26 percent to members of the NRA.

NRA Business Alliance also offers members business software discounts, health insurance savings and credit card processing discounts.

The petition launched in December has more than 80,000 signatures.

Volsky said despite repeated letters to FedEx's chairman Fred Smith and board members, which lay out Guns Down's case and ask for a conversation, the company has never responded.

“FedEx has told us that they have business relationships with all kinds of organizations, but I would just say that this is really just the only political organization that literally profits from people ultimately dying from the product that they are pushing,” Volsky said.

Guns Down said it will continue to put the pressure on FedEx to end its support to an organization they said is reckless and putting the public safety of Americans at risk.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.