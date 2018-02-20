Mom of murdered deacon offers $2K reward for tips

A Shelby County mother hopes new money will solve the case of who shot and killed her son, a popular church deacon, in 2016.

Shelby County Deputies have been working on this case for more than a year, but so far, no arrests have been made.

The family of Andre Jones is hoping that with more money added to the Crime Stoppers reward, someone with information will come forward.

Returning to this Northwood neighborhood isn't easy for mother Virgie Nelson.

“I'm just really afraid,” Nelson said. “I only came back to this area when I have to come back.”

It's the place her son Andre Jones was gunned down in June 2016.

But now, after more than a year and a half without an arrest in the case, Nelson is taking action.

"I feel like someday it is going to happen,” Nelson said.

Nelson has added $2,000 of her own money to the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total to $3,000.

With more money added to the fund, Nelson hopes it will spark more tips and possibly lead to an arrest in the case.

"Andre was the person that he would give you the clothes off his back,” Nelson said.

Andre served as a deacon at Dwelling Place Christian Church and was a father of six kids.

Deputies said Andre heard a loud noise outside his house and when he went to investigate he was attacked by two men.

For his mother, the tragedy that took her son may never leave her memory.

"It has hurt me,” Nelson said. “To the bottom of the pit of my heart.”

But an arrest in the case could help as she searches for closure.

Deputies have not issued a detailed description of the suspects but they are looking for any information related to this crime.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

