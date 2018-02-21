Rebels win Madlock's debut as interim coach, top Missouri in OT

Tuesday night in college basketball brought the debut of Tony Madlock as the Interim Head Coach for Ole Miss.

The Rebels looked to get back on track at Missouri.

Madlock, a former Melrose High and Memphis Tigers Star, has been an assistant coach at Arkansas State and Ole Miss.

He takes over for Andy Kennedy, who resigned with six games left in the regular season.

The Rebels rallied from 6 down with 3 minutes left to send the game to overtime at 84-all.

They then blocked two shots at the rim to shut the door on Mizzou in OT.

Ole Miss breaks a 7 game losing streak with Tony Madlock a winner in his debut as interim head coach.

Final Score: 90-87 in overtime.

