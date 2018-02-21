Real time updates on rain, Live report on Olympics from South Korea, Beale Street Music Festival lineup revealed

Good Wednesday morning!

We will check in with Jay Gray live in South Korea to give us a real time update on the Winter Olympics. His coverage includes updates on the events, the gear the athletes are wearing, and other issues, stories and events surrounding the games.

The lineup for the Beale Street Music Festival May 4th-6th at Tom Lee Park will be revealed.

Rain is expected in the forecast for the next several days.

A common diet debate: Which works better cutting carbs or fat? Stanford University researchers have findings on this.

Weather:

Here comes to rain this morning and the rest of the week. We have temps in the 60s right now...We're talking about how much rain and when we'll see sunshine again with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Greensward activist banned from Memphis Zoo

Family of missing Blytheville teen desperate for answers

Mom of murdered deacon offers $2K reward for tips

City contractor accused of illegally dumping tires, garbage

Woman convicted after performing root canal in her living room

