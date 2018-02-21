73-year-old arrested for selling gun to high schooler

Dyer County investigators said they discovered two guns at the county high school on the same day as a mass shooting in Florida.

Investigators said one gun had been sold to a student by 73-year-old Stephen Harrison.

The unloaded weapon was found in the student's backpack.

Investigators searched Harrison's home and said he had several other weapons that may have been stolen.

Another gun was found in a student's vehicle after the student said he had been duck hunting.

Harrison is charged with unlawful sale of a firearm.

