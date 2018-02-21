Man shot at car wash

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a car wash.

The shooting happened at Miracle Car Wash on Riverdale Road, near Birch Run Lane, around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Police said a man called 911 after hearing gun shots. He found the victim lying on the side of a car after being shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.