Remembering Billy Graham's 1978 Memphis visit

Billy Graham, known as "America's Pastor," died Wednesday morning at the age of 99.

Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, preached to nearly 215 million people around the world in his more than 60 years of ministry.

During his life, he met with 12 presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, befriending many of them on a personal level.

Graham's message was heard around the world, and there was no exception when thousands of people gathered to hear his words in Memphis in 1978.

WMC Action News 5 was there as Graham spoke to a jam-packed Liberty Bowl and again when he preached to a similarly packed Mid-South Coliseum.

But one woman couldn't visit either of Graham's speeches. She has been very ill, so Graham went out of his way to visit her at her home. The 80-year-old said she felt so good after his visit, she'd live to 100.

WMC's Nancy Hart also highlighted Graham's translator, who helped deaf people in attendance be able to join in and "hear" his words.

