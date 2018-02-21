Remembering Billy Graham's 1978 Memphis visit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Remembering Billy Graham's 1978 Memphis visit

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Billy Graham speaks to a large crowd at the Mid-South Coliseum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Billy Graham speaks to a large crowd at the Mid-South Coliseum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Billy Graham, known as "America's Pastor," died Wednesday morning at the age of 99.

Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, preached to nearly 215 million people around the world in his more than 60 years of ministry.

During his life, he met with 12 presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, befriending many of them on a personal level.

Graham's message was heard around the world, and there was no exception when thousands of people gathered to hear his words in Memphis in 1978.

WMC Action News 5 was there as Graham spoke to a jam-packed Liberty Bowl and again when he preached to a similarly packed Mid-South Coliseum.

But one woman couldn't visit either of Graham's speeches. She has been very ill, so Graham went out of his way to visit her at her home. The 80-year-old said she felt so good after his visit, she'd live to 100.

WMC's Nancy Hart also highlighted Graham's translator, who helped deaf people in attendance be able to join in and "hear" his words.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Rain lasts through Saturday

    Rain lasts through Saturday

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:25 AM EST2018-02-21 16:25:13 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Heavy rain is headed toward the Mid-South bringing the threat of flooding. The details on when and how much rain will fall in our latest blog post.  

    More >>

    Heavy rain is headed toward the Mid-South bringing the threat of flooding. The details on when and how much rain will fall in our latest blog post.  

    More >>

  • Remembering Billy Graham's 1978 Memphis visit

    Remembering Billy Graham's 1978 Memphis visit

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:08 AM EST2018-02-21 16:08:45 GMT
    Billy Graham speaks to a large crowd at the Mid-South Coliseum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)Billy Graham speaks to a large crowd at the Mid-South Coliseum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    Billy Graham, known as "America's Pastor," died Wednesday morning at the age of 99.

    More >>

    Billy Graham, known as "America's Pastor," died Wednesday morning at the age of 99.

    More >>

  • Memphis VA cuts opioid prescriptions by 50%

    Memphis VA cuts opioid prescriptions by 50%

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:16 AM EST2018-02-21 15:16:03 GMT
    Navy veteran John Stacy outside the Liberty Bowl (Source: WMC Action News 5)Navy veteran John Stacy outside the Liberty Bowl (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    With opioid addiction and overdose deaths increasing across the Mid-South, the V.A. Medical Center in Memphis is countering a trend with veterans by reducing opioid prescriptions.

    More >>

    With opioid addiction and overdose deaths increasing across the Mid-South, the V.A. Medical Center in Memphis is countering a trend with veterans by reducing opioid prescriptions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly