Amazon launches new shop for textured hair care

Ladies, Amazon has launched a new beauty page for all your natural and relaxed hair needs. Textures and Hues offers tutorials, top picks, bestsellers in the wigs and weaves category and to make the shopping experience light on your bank account, coupons.

On the homepage, Amazon features three natural hair veterans, Toni, Carmen and India. The ladies share post-workout products, how to experiment with color to the must-haves for a day-to-night transformation.

Make sure you explore the tutorial videos. You just might be able to rock that half frohawk or twisted double bun without stepping into a beauty shop.

Amazon is hoping Textures and Hues will be your one-stop shop for shampoos, conditioners, serums, styling tools and much more.

Click here to view their products.

