Music legends speak at Stax Museum

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music held a free event Tuesday with music legends.
The former owner and president of Stax Records Al Bell and Marco Pave, a Memphis based hip-hop artist and social activist, led a discussion about music.

Both musical icons have put community improvement at the center of their work.

Bell and Pave talked about how music can bring forth change from the Civil Rights era to right now.

"I don't have a problem telling you exactly what I think and what I know not what I believe, what I think and know," Bell said. "Because I want that information to be known by the people and by the masses."

