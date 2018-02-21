Wanted man kills self with child in car after police chase

A police chase in DeSoto County ended in a suicide, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said deputies and Hernando police officers were chasing a vehicle that matched the description of a wanted man and child on the run from another state.

Deputies said the driver crashed at the intersection of McCracken Road and Slocum Road around 2:30 a.m.

After the crash, the driver took out a gun and shot himself.

The man later died.

The child was unharmed and was taken into protective custody.

Deputies are not identifying the suspect or child at this time.

