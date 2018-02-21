Beta Club sponsor pleads guilty to stealing from club fund

A former 5th-grade teacher and Beta Club sponsor pleaded guilty to stealing funds from the club.

Erin Piefer resigned from Toone Elementary School in August 2017.

A Tennessee Comptroller's Office investigation found more than $2,000 was stolen from the Beta Club over a one-year period.

The money was collected by students during a candy fundraiser.

Piefer admitted to using the money for past-due house payments.

