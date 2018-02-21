15-year-old Bartlett boy missing for 20 days

Bartlett Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

William Elliott Lewis, 15, was last seen leaving his home in Bartlett on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Bartlett PD said Lewis, who is listed as a runaway, is known to frequent the Bartlett and Memphis areas.

Lewis is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 152 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Lewis, who goes by Elliott, is, contact Bartlett PD at 901-385-5528 ext. 2109 or 901-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.