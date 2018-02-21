Mid-South teachers complete emergency training sessions

Several Mid-South teachers spent Wednesday learning what to do if an active shooter makes their way into the school.

It was a training session planned before the Florida high school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people, but that tragedy made the training session seem even more relevant.

"We need training. People need training and they're seeking that out and that's obvious," Collierville Counseling and Intervention Supervisor Nancy Kelley said.

Collierville Schools officials were part of the second round of emergency training.

"I really do appreciate being able to have the trainings. I think one thing I would like people to realize is the importance of safety and security with the kids," Kelley said.

"I just feel that I have a moral responsibility as a parent and also to the parents in our community," Collierville Middle School assistant principal Lisa Burton said.

The training session walks through everything from multi-hazard planning to active shooter training.

Kelley said she thinks schools need to focus more on training teachers and students, so they'll be ready to respond in the event of a tragedy.

School leaders say the training is far from over, they have a lot more training sessions planned in the future along with drills mandated by the state.

