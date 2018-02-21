Mid-South teachers complete emergency training sessions

The pain for WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown never goes away.More >>
The pain for WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown never goes away.More >>
A five-year dispute over parking at Memphis Zoo could soon come to an end.More >>
A five-year dispute over parking at Memphis Zoo could soon come to an end.More >>
As outrage continues over the Florida high school shooting, key Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump, are putting their support behind some gun control measures.More >>
As outrage continues over the Florida high school shooting, key Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump, are putting their support behind some gun control measures.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).More >>
Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).More >>
Several Mid-South teachers spent Wednesday learning what to do if an active shooter makes their way into the school.More >>
Several Mid-South teachers spent Wednesday learning what to do if an active shooter makes their way into the school.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
The woman escaped when her attacker was scared off by another customer. Police are now attempting to ID the man.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>