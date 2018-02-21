Wynne police officer fired for downloading explicit photos - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Wynne police officer fired for downloading explicit photos

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WYNNE, AR (WMC) -

Wynne Police Department has terminated an employee for violating city policy of using computers and technological resources.

Lieutenant Rolland Geror was terminated from the department on Feb. 8.

Officials discovered he downloaded explicit images of himself and a partner engaging in lewd acts on computers belonging to the city.

No further information is available at this time.

