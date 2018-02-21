Greensward solution to be presented Wednesday night

A five-year dispute over parking at Memphis Zoo could soon come to an end.

Overton Park Conservancy has been pushing for a change in parking to keep zoo patrons from parking on the Greensward.

Wednesday night, the proposed solution to the parking dispute will be revealed at the Pink Palace.

In 2016, Memphis City Council passed a resolution to add 415 parking spaces and preserve mature trees in and around the zoo parking lot.

After the new plan is presented, the city and design firm that created the solution will answer questions about the next steps in implementing the plan.

WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach will be at Pink Palace for the unveiling. She'll have a full report, tonight after the Olympics.

