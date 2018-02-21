New plan will permanently end parking on Greensward

A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
City of Memphis released a new plan Wednesday for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
City of Memphis released a new plan Wednesday for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
A Mid-South man is warning people to be careful when applying for online jobs.More >>
A Mid-South man is warning people to be careful when applying for online jobs.More >>
Midtown neighbors are rallying around an unlikely character – a pet cat named "Mr. Potts."More >>
Midtown neighbors are rallying around an unlikely character – a pet cat named "Mr. Potts."More >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, advertisement by a gun control group puts a bull's-eye on some Mid-South lawmakers and their contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA).More >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, advertisement by a gun control group puts a bull's-eye on some Mid-South lawmakers and their contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA).More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Hobby Lobby has become an unwitting star in the latest social trend.More >>
Hobby Lobby has become an unwitting star in the latest social trend.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>