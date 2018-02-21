‘Go Red’ campaign raises heart disease, stroke awareness

The WMC Action News 5 team showing their support for the American Heart Association (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The WMC Action News 5 team is wearing red to support the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.

WMC Action News 5 is the proud local media sponsor of the initiative, which raises money for research into heart disease and stroke prevention.

The organization said one way to ensure you stay healthy is to make sure you get your heart tested.

“Know their blood pressure numbers. The big key component of heart health is making sure you are aware of your blood pressure your cholesterol just your health stats,” said Holly Ford with the Mid-South Chapter of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association is working in Nashville for policy changes statewide like required recess and physical activity in schools.

Saturday, WMC’s own Andrew Douglas will emcee the organization's largest fundraiser, the Heart Ball, at the Peabody Hotel in Downtown Memphis.

Learn more by visiting the Mid-South Chapter’s website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.