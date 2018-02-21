Friday after the Olympics: Licensed to Pill Pt.3

Raycom Director of Investigations Lee Zurik continues his look into the highest prescribing doctors of opioids. Part three of this investigation will look into why doctors are prescribing powerful opioids--meant for cancer patients-- to people who don't really need it. One woman explains how her life unraveled when she became addicted to a drug she was never supposed to have.

Licensed to Pill continues Friday on WMC Action News 5 at 10 pm.

To learn more right now, click here for a recap of the series.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.