'Shelby County Crackdown' looks to lower number of traffic deaths

One of the most iconic moments in the Bluff City's history set to be recreated this weekend with a few changes.More >>
One of the most iconic moments in the Bluff City's history set to be recreated this weekend with a few changes.More >>
The pain for WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown never goes away.More >>
The pain for WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown never goes away.More >>
A five-year dispute over parking at Memphis Zoo could soon come to an end.More >>
A five-year dispute over parking at Memphis Zoo could soon come to an end.More >>
As outrage continues over the Florida high school shooting, key Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump, are putting their support behind some gun control measures.More >>
As outrage continues over the Florida high school shooting, key Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump, are putting their support behind some gun control measures.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).More >>
Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
Wednesday, officials said Matthew Dunn was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Michael Marsh.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>