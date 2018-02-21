Midtown neighborhood rallies around pet cat

Midtown neighbors are rallying around an unlikely character--a pet cat named "Mr. Potts."

It all started back in December when Mr. Potts went missing in Central Gardens.

His owners feared the worst, as temperatures turned bitterly cold.

But more than a month later, in an incredible discovery, Mr. Potts was found alive more than two miles away near Union and East Parkway.

The family was reunited thanks to a post on the neighborhood app "NextDoor."

Now there's a huge outpouring of support, and The Eclectic Eye shop on Cooper is selling bumper stickers that say, "Mr. Potts is Midtown."

Proceeds from each purchase will benefit the cat sanctuary House of Mews.

