Driver of 18-wheeler charged in deadly crash

A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Delp Street.

The man, who was driving an SUV, crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 52-year-old Ulysses Ackerson, faces multiple criminal charges.

MPD said Ackerson's truck was turning left onto East Shelby Drive westbound near Delp Street in the airport area.

The victim has not been identified.

