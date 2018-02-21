Man killed in crash with 18-wheeler - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man killed in crash with 18-wheeler

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler. 

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Delp Street. 

The man, who was driving an SUV, crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

