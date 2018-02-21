Man warns others to be careful when applying for jobs online

A Mid-South man is warning people to be careful when applying for online jobs.

"These people can easily scam someone out of a few thousand dollars," Charles Thompson said. "They're preying on people who need a job. That's how they do it."

Thompson, a Navy veteran, said he got an email days after he posted his resume online.

"I was looking for a permanent part-time position, and it paid $30.70 an hour," he explained.

Thompson said he applied to be an at-home data entry specialist. He even spent $1,600 for storage space to transform a bedroom at his home into a home office.

But there were red flags.

The people communicating with him all used G-mail addresses and real names of people claiming to be with the company he was applying to.

He said they communicated over Google Hangout, but never spoke to an actual person over the phone.

Then the biggest red flag--he got this check in the mail from the company for more than $6,000.

"As soon as I deposited the check, I was supposed to send them a copy of the deposit slip," Thompson said.

He said he reached out to Memphis Police Department and was told to call the FBI where he filed a report.

After WMC Action News 5 pushed police about what happened to Thompson, an investigator called during our interview.

The investigator told Thompson that he should file a police report as soon as possible. That is something he plans on doing first thing Thursday morning.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to be careful applying for jobs online:

Some positions are more likely to be scams, for example, ones that have generic titles or vague descriptions of the job duties and require no special training, licensing, or skills.

Beware of jobs that offer big money for little work.

Be cautious of companies that only communicate online, including conducting the interview via email, Skype, or Google Hangouts.

Remember that when you post your resume online, you may get phony job offers from crooks who troll legitimate job search sites. Just because the offer says they found your resume on a legitimate, well-known job search site doesn’t mean that this job offer itself is legitimate. Search the company’s real website to see if the job is also listed there.

Check out companies with BBB at BBB.org.

Be very cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money. If you’ve given out personal or financial information, learn how to protect yourself from identity theft at identitytheft.gov

