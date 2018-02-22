Rainy commute this morning, Live report from the Winter Olympics after an amazing day for TEAM USA, Warning for people looking for job online

Good Thursday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Rain and wet roads are a part of the morning news on this Thursday. We are giving you real time updates on what to expect on your ride in plus what we can expect today and tonight and when we'll see the sun again.
The city of Memphis has released a new plan for parking at the zoo. It comes after years of controversy over zoo visitors parking on the Overton Park Greensward. Details this morning on #wmc5.
A Memphis man is sharing a warning for anyone looking for a job. He was trying to make a good impression by posting his resume online but it may have made him an easy target. We'll talk about the red flags to watch out for this morning.
Big happenings overnight at the Winter Olympics in South Korea with Team USA winning gold and silver. We will go live to South Korea for live update with Jay Gray at 6:30am. You won't see that anywhere else but #wmc5.
Pres. Trump is expected to meet today with school and local leaders on ways to improve school safety following last week's shooting. He has mentioned the idea of arming teachers. We'll talk about that and other issues this morning.
Weather:
Flood watch remains in effect until 6a Sunday. We will see rain ease up a little today before it returns later tonight. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Greensward activist banned from Memphis Zoo
Family of missing Blytheville teen desperate for answers
Beale Street Music Festival 2018 lineup
Beale Street Music Festival announces 2018 lineup
Activists want FedEx to end NRA partnership
A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
City of Memphis released a new plan Wednesday for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
A Mid-South man is warning people to be careful when applying for online jobs.More >>
Midtown neighbors are rallying around an unlikely character – a pet cat named "Mr. Potts."More >>
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, advertisement by a gun control group puts a bull's-eye on some Mid-South lawmakers and their contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA).More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
