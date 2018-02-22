Agricenter digital sign hit by gunfire yet again

The sign was littered with bullets in 2015. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

A $2,500 reward is being offered to find the person who shot a digital sign at the Agricenter.

The sign was shot by someone driving down Walnut Grove Road on February 14.

This is not the first time the sign has been hit by gunfire.

Investigators said it was hit more than 15 times in 2015 and three times in 2016.

If you know who is responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

