Robbery victim tracks down phone, police nab suspects

A home invasion victim was able to track down his suspected attackers using his phone.

The victim told police a man knocked on his apartment door on Central Avenue on Tuesday when two men forced their way inside and ransacked the place.

The victim tracked his stolen phone to the New Chicago area of Memphis.

Darren Smith is charged with assault, robbery, and burglary. Melissa Blevins is also in jail with charges of facilitating those felonies.

