Young Dolph avoids arrest while group of friends arrested

Young Dolph was the only one in a packed car to avoid arrest, according to TMZ.More >>
Young Dolph was the only one in a packed car to avoid arrest, according to TMZ.More >>
A home invasion victim was able to track down his suspected attackers using his phone.More >>
A home invasion victim was able to track down his suspected attackers using his phone.More >>
A $2,500 reward is being offered to find the person who shot a digital sign at the Agricenter.More >>
A $2,500 reward is being offered to find the person who shot a digital sign at the Agricenter.More >>
A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
A man has died after a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
City of Memphis released a new plan Wednesday for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
City of Memphis released a new plan Wednesday for parking at the Memphis Zoo.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
Senator Marco Rubio faced a barrage of tough questioning related to gun control and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>