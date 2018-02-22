Young Dolph avoids arrest while group of friends arrested

Young Dolph was the only one in a packed car to avoid arrest, according to TMZ.

Dolph and three of his crew members were pulled over Sunday when three of the four were arrested for possessing a firearm.

Dolph was a passenger, and the only one not arrested on the spot.

Dolph was shot in Hollywood last fall, using his release from the hospital to promote his new album.

