Flooding hits Mid-South roads

Several inches of rain have been dumped on the Mid-South this week, and we're starting to see the effects.

Certain roads have flooded over in Shelby County and northern Mississippi, including Holly Springs road near the Coldwater River.

The rain is expected to last through Saturday. Much of the Mid-South is currently under a flood watch until Sunday at 6 a.m. This means that there is potential for flooding with 2-3 inches of rain expected in areas along and west of the Mississippi River, with locally higher amounts.

Rain chances will be lower Thursday night and early Friday, but we will have another round of showers and storms late Friday through Saturday.

Arianna Poindexter is working to learn which roads are unsafe to drive on and what's being done to keep drivers safe. Hear from her tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.