Bill to make unwarranted grade changing illegal passes TN House

A bill making it illegal for anyone to alter grades without extensive documentation passed the Tennessee House of Representatives.

House Bill 1527, introduced by Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis), comes in the wake of a grade changing scandal at Shelby County Schools.

The scandal came to light in Summer 2017 when a former principal resigned and levied allegations against the school system. SCS then launched an investigation into grade changing where it did find evidence of grade tampering, but said the instances were isolated.

Parkinson's bill makes it a misdemeanor to change grades without the school having a written policy for changing grades. The person who changes the grade must have a written explanation as to why the grade is being changed and evidence that the student has earned the grade that is being changed.

With the bill passing the House, it is now scheduled to be heard on the Senate floor. Although a date for that hearing has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.