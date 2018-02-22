FedEx package handler admits to stealing $40K in jewelry - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Nkosi Lacy (Source: SCSO) Nkosi Lacy (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A FedEx package handler admitted to stealing nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry while on the job, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said Nkosi Lacy stole jewelry from FedEx shipments more than 24 times while employed as a package handler.

Detectives determined the stolen jewelry to be worth $39,091. 

After being shown surveillance footage of the thefts, Lacy admitted to stealing the jewelry.

Lacy is charged with theft of property.

