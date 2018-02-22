FedEx package handler admits to stealing $40K in jewelry

A FedEx package handler admitted to stealing nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry while on the job, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said Nkosi Lacy stole jewelry from FedEx shipments more than 24 times while employed as a package handler.

Detectives determined the stolen jewelry to be worth $39,091.

After being shown surveillance footage of the thefts, Lacy admitted to stealing the jewelry.

Lacy is charged with theft of property.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.