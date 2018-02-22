Help end heart disease, Go Red for women

February is Go Red for Women Month. It is part of the American Cancer Society's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.



“It's the number one killer of men women; it does not discriminate against age or ethnicity,” said Holly Ford. She’s the executive director of the Mid-South Chapter of the American Heart Association. “Many people who have their first event have no prior history of the disease."



Through the month of February, the American Heart Association launched “Go Red for Women,” a campaign aimed to raise awareness of heart disease.

“We set out to raise around $1 million every year for the entire year, and we gift back to the community $2.8 million in research,” Ford said.

The American Heart Association is working with state lawmakers to make some sort of physical activity a requirement in schools statewide and has helped get CPR kits in high schools across the Mid-South.

AHA is also pushing for people to know their vital signs.

“Know their blood pressure numbers, that's the big key component of heart health is making sure you are aware of your blood pressure your cholesterol just your health stats," Ford said.

It's that awareness action and research helping to address and improve heart health across the Mid-South.

Andrew Douglas will be the emcee of the Mid-South Heart Ball on Saturday night at the Peabody Hotel. It is the largest fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

