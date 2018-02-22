Help end heart disease, Go Red for women

First responders found a body inside an apartment that caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports from the scene.More >>
The Arkansas side of Big River Crossing will be closing due to the potential of incoming flooding.More >>
A FedEx package handler admitted to stealing nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry while on the job, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Law enforcement in DeSoto County is seeking two men after a stolen car rammed into a deputy's vehicle.More >>
February is Go Red for Women Month. It is part of the American Cancer Society's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.More >>
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.More >>
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.More >>
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns.More >>
