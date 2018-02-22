2 on run after ramming DeSoto Co. deputy cruiser

Law enforcement in DeSoto County is seeking two men after a stolen car rammed into a deputy's vehicle.

DeSoto County deputies attempted to stop the car at the area of Germantown Road and Camp Creek Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The car then hit a deputy cruiser and ran into a ditch.

That's when both suspects ran off.

Deputies and Olive Branch police officers are searching the area along with K9s.

Only a rough description of the suspects is available. If you see anyone suspicious in that area, call 662-895-4111.

