Arkansas side of Big River Crossing to close for flood concerns

The Arkansas side of Big River Crossing will be closing due to the potential of incoming flooding.

The floodway section of Big River Trail will close Friday, with the Arkansas gate set to close Sunday.

Officials said the closing is precautionary as the Mississippi River is expected to rise.

The Memphis side of Big River Crossing will stay open, however.

The Memphis entrance will be open for its normal hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors will be able to go across the bridge and see the Arkansas flood plains, but will need to enter and exit through the Memphis side.

