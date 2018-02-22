Body found inside burning Memphis apartment

First responders found a body inside an apartment that caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports from the scene.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. inside an apartment off Tall Oaks Circle in the Parkway Village neighborhood.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a robbery call in the area. When they arrived, they found a house on fire and gunshots going off inside the home.

Officers said the gunshots came from live ammo being stored inside the home that came into contact with the fire.

Firefighters reported finding a body inside the burning home. It's unclear if that is the only victim and/or how the victim died.

It's also unclear if, or how, the robbery could be related to the fire.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is on the scene gathering details.

