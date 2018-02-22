2 women walk into high school, attack 15-year-old

A 15-year-old girl was attacked inside her school cafeteria Thursday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for the two women who walked into Ridgeway High School and attacked the teenage student.

School security cameras caught the attack on video, but SCSO said the video is not being released.

SCSO Spokesman Earle Farrell said the two women walked into the school through an unlocked door Thursday morning. They asked a girl in the cafeteria if her name was "Big Red."

Before the student could answer, the women started attacking the girl.

The attack lasted around 15 seconds.

The identities of the women have not been released, and they have not been arrested.

Shelby County Schools released this statement about the incident:

The staff at Ridgeway High is reviewing all safety procedures for morning arrival to help prevent this type of situation from happening in the future.

