Sex crimes fugitive from Missouri caught in Memphis

U.S. Marshals in Memphis arrested a man wanted out of Missouri for 16 sex crimes charges.

Christopher Lawrence was arrested in East Memphis while at a business on Poplar Avenue near the intersection of Colonial Road.

Lawrence was wanted by St. Charles County, Missouri. He is charged with one count of first-degree child molestation, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, five counts of second-degree sodomy, six counts of second-degree statutory rape, and two counts of second-degree rape.

Lawrence is currently at the Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition.

