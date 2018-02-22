Cancer patient's van vandalized, preventing access to medical care

Memphis police are investigating after a cancer patient's van was vandalized, leaving him unable to get medical care.

The love Cynthia Danner and Charlie Ingram have for each other is unmistakable.

So, when Charlie got cancer more than a year ago, she dropped everything to take care of her husband of 29 years.

"I love that man so much,” Cynthia said. “I want him to stay alive.”

That included taking him back and forth to the hospital in their van, their only means of transportation.

His lifeline to life-saving medical care though was literally cut off early Wednesday morning. They came out of their New Chicago home to find the van's hood up, the wires cut, and the battery gone.

"It's scary because if I can't get this man back and forth to the doctor I could lose him,” Cynthia said. “I cannot lose this man."

Cynthia said whoever did it ignored the handicapped sticker on the license plate, climbed through the back window, popped the hood, and stole the battery, bringing Charlie to tears

"I think they pretty low down and they sick too,” Charlie said.

The stolen battery could not have happened at a worse time for the couple. With medical care eating up much of their money, bills are tight, but it's not just the couple who is feeling the pinch.

Cynthia is also the only means of transportation for six of her older neighbors.

"There's a lady that had a doctor's appointment today and I told her I can't take her,” Cynthia said.

Cynthia said if worst comes to worst, though, she'll walk the four miles to the pharmacy so her husband gets the life-saving medication he needs.

"We together is all we have,” Cynthia said.

