Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in Midtown hit-and-run

Family and friends remembered a man killed in a hit and run crash near Overton Square one year ago.

Christopher Phillips was killed last February in a hit-and-run crash as he was crossing the street at Madison Avenue and Morrison near Overton Square.

He was heading to a bar with friends.

"It's still a very emotional thing," Chris' father Joe Phillips said. "He'd become not only my son but my best buddy."

Thursday, friends and loved ones crossed that same street, taking Christopher's last steps.

"We just hope one day, justice will be served," Joe said.

The intersection still brings back bad memories for the family, but there's one recent high-profile case the family said gives them hope.

"The Lorenzen Wright case gave us hope. I mean seven years and they finally got a clue and hopefully the family will get closure, and we're just going for a little bit of closure," Joe said.

Over the past year, this family has offered cash rewards and worked to add new signs here in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

They're also working with City of Memphis to soon add a music-themed crosswalk to honor Chris, who loved music.

"It's really tough at night. We still worry for everyone's life because this is such a busy intersection," Joe said.

And while pushing for change here, they're also praying they'll one day find peace.

"We hope that the person who did this will somehow come forward," Drew Phillips, Chris' uncle, said. "Christopher was such a caring and sweet person."

