FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Saturday

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South.
The Mid-South has been upgraded to an ENHANCED risk for severe storms on Saturday night. This means that there will be numerous severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.
TIME LINE
EASTERN ARKANSAS: 4 PM- 8 PM
WEST TENNESSEE: 6 PM - 10 PM
NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI: 6 PM - 9 PM
NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI: 9 PM - 1 AM
?
THREATS
DAMAGING WIND - MAIN THREAT: High wind up to 60 mph. Includes all areas of the Mid-South.
TORNADO THREAT: Medium threat in Arkansas with a strong tornado possible. Low threat in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. A few warnings could be issued, so stay weather alert just in case.
FLOOD THREAT: Medium threat for flooding. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible, especially in eastern Arkansas.
HAIL THREAT: Low threat but still possible. Mainly quarter size or smaller.
Please review your severe weather plan and download the WMC Weather app for up to the minute updates.
