FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Today

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South.

The region has been placed under a ENHANCED risk for severe storms this evening going into tonight. This means that there will be numerous severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

TIME LINE

EASTERN ARKANSAS: 4 PM- 8 PM

WEST TENNESSEE: 6 PM - 10 PM

NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI: 6 PM - 9 PM

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI: 9 PM - 1 AM

?

THREATS

DAMAGING WIND - MAIN THREAT: High wind up to 60 mph. Includes all areas of the Mid-South.

TORNADO THREAT: Medium threat in Arkansas with a strong tornado possible. Low threat in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. A few warnings could be issued, so stay weather alert just in case.

FLOOD THREAT: Medium threat for flooding. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible, especially in eastern Arkansas.

HAIL THREAT: Low threat but still possible. Mainly quarter size or smaller.

Please review your severe weather plan and download the WMC Weather app for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.