FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk for severe storms over the area that day.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely during the early part of the day, but the main threat for strong to severe storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

A strong southerly flow will be in place for much of the day allowing a steady flow of Gulf moisture in the area.

A cold front will line up to our west and gradually move east through the day.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop in advance of the front and is expected to enter the Mid-South during the late afternoon.

Current forecast models indicate the main time for strong storms to be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Our primary concerns with this system are the potential for flooding due to heavy rain along with the possibility of damaging winds along the leading edge of the line of storms.

Isolated tornadoes are possible but at this time the threat seems to be very low.

